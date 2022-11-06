Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific (BBBGW+P) announced five Idaho business winners for the 2022 Torch Awards.

SEO Idaho won small business of the year, Lee Read Diamonds won medium business of the year, Diamond Heating and Cooling won large business of the year, according to a BBB press release. All Contracting LLP and Lease End were Spark recipients.

Recommended for you

Load comments