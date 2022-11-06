BOISE — Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific (BBBGW+P) announced five Idaho business winners for the 2022 Torch Awards.
SEO Idaho won small business of the year, Lee Read Diamonds won medium business of the year, Diamond Heating and Cooling won large business of the year, according to a BBB press release. All Contracting LLP and Lease End were Spark recipients.
The Torch Award for Ethics is the most prestigious honor BBBGW+P gives to businesses in its eight-state service area, the release said. Winners must demonstrate a “high level of personal character, meet the highest standards of ethics, and build trust with their customers and community.”
“The celebration of Torch Awards is an inspiring time. It was truly remarkable to see how each of this year’s award winners set the standard for what it means to be an exemplary and trustworthy business. We hope this recognition encourages more businesses to make a daily commitment to upholding integrity in the marketplace,” Tyler Andrew, president and CEO of BBBGW+P, said in the release.
BBBGW+P received a total of 326 submissions for the Torch Award. Each organization considered was asked to supply responses to prompts focused on their team’s character, culture, customer engagement, and community involvement.
Torch Awards winners from each state were announced as part of a virtual ceremony held on Oct. 27. Learn more about the impact of the BBB Torch Awards from previous winners featured in the “Passing the Torch” video series.