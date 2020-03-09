Originally posted to BoiseDev.com March 4.After 10 years, Boiseans won’t be able to get hand-scooped Ben & Jerry’s served to them any longer.
The franchise ice cream store closed up shop late last month. Known for its free ice cream cone day each April, the store called it quits and started moving equipment out recently.
A sign professing thanks hangs in the window.
“After 10 wonderful years, Ben & Jerry’s is closed. The franchise term was fulfilled and we have chosen to not renew another 10 years. Thank you to our loyal customers and amazing community.”
This spring, Boise will get a new, locally-owned ice cream shop a few blocks away at Eighth and Main when Stella’s opens its doors. The STIL also opened with an adult-themed ice cream option recently.
The closest Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops are in Spokane and Bend.