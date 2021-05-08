Cryptocurrency remains an unfamiliar concept for many consumers. Every new development triggers a wave of speculation and misinformation — it’s hard to keep up. The virtual currency’s most recent chapter arrived in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and it took social media — Twitter in particular — by storm.
Major celebrities and artists are now promoting their versions of these “digital trading cards,” helping NFTs bring in billions of dollars in the first quarter of 2021. Unfortunately, since large sums of money are involved, scammers are jumping at every opportunity to take advantage of uninformed consumers.
NFTs are breaking new ground by allowing users sole ownership of original digital assets. Once purchased, the owner is the only person who possesses it. Previously, anyone could copy, repost, and then replicate digital art for their use. Take the physical art world, for example. Valuable paintings by iconic artists like Van Gogh or Leonardo da Vinci have been reproduced, but the original is irreplaceable. It can only be owned by one person.
Now, these digital assets can have an official owner and gain value over time. Think of them as collectors’ items in the form of JPEGs, GIFs, videos, or even tweets.
Although NFTs are currently out of most consumers’ budgets, there is a likelihood they’ll become more accessible. They’re ridiculously expensive at the moment because they’re somewhat new.
For anyone interested in riding the NFT wave, Better Business Bureau suggests keeping these considerations in mind:
Know which sites are reliable. Right now, only a handful of sites populate the NFT marketplace. It’s logical to assume more will emerge soon so they can get in on the action. Consumers purchasing from a newer website should conduct as much research as possible.
Watch out for fake NFT websites. Scammers are also luring consumers to fake, copied sites that look similar to the major players. Bolster reported an uptick in “the number of suspicious-looking domain registrations. [Names] of NFT stores like 'rarible', 'opensea', and 'audius’ increased nearly 300% in March 2021 when compared to previous months.” Sticking to the major players may be a safer bet for bypassing suspicious links attracting consumers to fake websites.
Verify the NFT is the original, not a counterfeit or an impersonation. It’s a bit difficult to verify whether an NFT is actually the original from the artist, since it’s a new concept (even on big name websites). In fact, many artists have unfortunately had their creations turned into NFTs without their knowledge. Consumers should be confident what they’re purchasing is authentic before going forward with payment.
Brand impersonators offer support on social media. Once scammers notice consumers are looking to purchase an NFT, they will send an invite to join the “official group” of a well-known brand. Those groups claim to be where consumers can find support, as well as insider tips and insight. Many groups use the word “official” within their promotions, but you never know who is actually running them. This is a common tactic scammers use to carry out their schemes.
Click to read more about cryptocurrency scams.