Rebecca Barr

Rebecca Barr.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In just the first quarter of this year, consumers have reportedly lost over $672 million dollars to investment fraud. Last year, consumers reported $1,679 million in losses according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). There is no denying that investment fraud is rampant.

“Research shows that education and educational interventions can play a strong role in increasing consumers’ ability to recognize and avoid potential frauds,” said Gerri Walsh, President of the FINRA Investor Education Foundation. “By knowing about the scams that are out there, how they operate, and the red flags of fraud, you can better identify and avoid fraudulent situations.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments