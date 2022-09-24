BOISE — Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific, which serves more than 200 million consumers in its eight-state service area, released its 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Finalists, highlighting businesses recognized as trustworthy community role models.
2022 BBB Torch Awards Alaska Finalists include:
Small Business Finalists
SEO Idaho – Boise
208.properties – Boise
CrossFit AMROCK – Twin Falls
All Contracting, LLP – Boise
Heather Woolery Photography – Moscow
Medium Business Finalists
Lee Read Diamonds – Meridian
Aspen Homes – Coeur d’ Alene
J.A. Bertsch Heating and Cooling, LLC – Coeur d’ Alene
Plumbing Solutions of Idaho – Meridian
Simplefill – Ketchum
Large Business Finalists
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Tates Rents – Boise
Lease End – Burley
Diamond Heating and Cooling – Garden City
Winners of the 2022 BBB Torch Awards will be announced during a live, online ceremony scheduled for Oct. 27, on the BBBGW+P YouTube page.
The Torch Awards for Ethics is the most prestigious honor BBBGW+P bestows on businesses operating within Alaska, Central Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Western Wyoming. Winners are selected based on their organization’s commitment to character, culture, customers, and community.
“The Torch Awards provides businesses the opportunity to be honored by one of the most recognized symbols of trust in the marketplace,” said Tyler Andrew, president, and CEO of BBBGW+P. “This year’s finalists have completed a rigorous application process and have successfully demonstrated how they build trust with their employees, customers, and communities.”
The Torch Awards application asks organizations to provide real-world examples of their success in areas that include:
• Solving ethical dilemmas
• Creating a culture of trust
• Demonstrating civic involvement in the community
• Building better customer relationships
Applications are evaluated by an independent, voluntary panel of judges comprised of business and community leaders who have previously received a Torch Award.
For more than 100 years, Better Business Bureau, a private, non-profit organization, has upheld high standards for fair and honest business practices. BBB provides objective advice on more than 5.3 million companies and 11,000 charities, dispute resolution services, consumer alerts, and educational information on topics related to marketplace trust. There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Visit BBB.org for more information.