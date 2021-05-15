National Moving Month is here! May marks the beginning of the moving industry’s busiest season.
There are many variables to consider when hiring a mover. Factors to think about include the distance between your current home and the new property (in-state vs. out-of-state moves), the quantity of items you’re moving (weight vs. volume), required pickup/delivery times, and coverage for lost or damaged items.
Unfortunately, there are several red flags to keep in mind, too. The moving industry has a history of dishonest practices, so it’s crucial to know which companies to avoid. After all, you are leaving your valuables (and memories) with someone you don’t know.
Shady movers, referred to as “rogue operators,” bait consumers with low estimates and then surprise them with hefty, hidden fees later on. BBB consistently receives reports of rogue operators holding consumers’ items hostage until they pay the full amount. Once the consumer caves in, they find that many items are missing or damaged.
Consumers reported more than $230,000 in losses to BBB Scam Tracker in 2020 and that is only scratching the surface. Less than 10% of moving fraud victims report their experiences. The good news is there are plenty of trustworthy, legitimate moving companies that are properly registered, licensed, insured and dedicated to making the moving process as smooth as possible.
The Better Business Bureau has compiled a list of red flags and helpful consumer tips for hiring a trustworthy moving company.
Red Flags of a Moving Scam:
No in-person estimates. If the mover hesitates to conduct an in-person estimate and claims they can provide one over the phone instead, be suspicious. Be similarly cautious if the mover won’t provide the estimate in writing.
Demands for cash or an upfront deposit. Legitimate moving companies rarely ask for money up front, and if they do, it’s a small fee to reserve your appointment.
The moving company shows up with a rented or unmarked truck with no business information. This can either mean there’s a third party involved, it’s an inexperienced mover or the rogue operator doesn’t want to be tracked.
The mover doesn’t provide a copy of the Your Rights and Responsibilities When You Move booklet and a copy of FMCSA’s Ready to Move brochure. Movers are federally required to supply their customers this information in the planning stages of interstate moves.
Price increases after loading. Dishonest movers may claim there are more items than expected as a way of hiking up fees. A legitimate mover will check in with you to ensure new items have not been added to the written estimate before they start loading.
Tips for Hiring a Trustworthy Mover:
Ask for estimates from at least three companies.
Ensure the mover is properly registered, licensed and insured in your state.
Check the company’s history for any recurring patterns of complaints, potential BBB alerts, and Accreditation status on BBB.org.
Have a clear idea of how many items you will be moving to help generate a reliable estimate. Request an onsite inspection.
Ask about the company’s insurance and liability coverage in case of lost or damaged items.
Additional Resources:
FMCSA — The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), a branch of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), regulates interstate and international moves.
Move Rescue — Mayflower and United Van Lines have set up and funded a group that provides free help for moving victims.
State or provincial regulators — For problems with moves within a state, contact the state regulators to complain. FMCSA provides contacts for each state.
BBB.org — Consumers can view a Business Profile for BBB Accreditation status, rating, reviews and complaints or alerts on businesses.