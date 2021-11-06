Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific announced in a press release it has named three businesses and one charity as winners of its 2021 Torch Awards for the state of Idaho:
- Spectra Productions — Small Business of the Year
- Renaissance Remodeling — Medium Business of the Year
- Express Plumbing Heating & Air – Large Business of the Year
- Snake River Animal Shelter – Charity of the Year
The Torch Awards for Ethics is the most prestigious honor BBB bestows on businesses and charities operating within its eight-state service area. Winners are selected based on their commitment to operational integrity and ethical business practices.
“We were thrilled to receive more than 300 Torch Awards submissions this year from businesses and charities alike,” said Tyler Andrew, president and CEO of BBBGWP. “It was truly inspiring to learn how each business makes a daily commitment to not only uphold ethical business practices, but also embody the true meaning of integrity. We hope this recognition helps the winners and finalists stand out in their local communities and encourage more businesses to operate with those same principles.”
Each organization was asked to supply responses to prompts focused on their team’s character, culture, customer engagement, and community involvement.
Spectra Productions, established in 1969 in Eagle, puts ethics at the forefront of its operation, especially as one of the most impacted industries during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We quickly communicated the pandemic-forced cancellation with our customers, and 99% of our customers told us to hold their deposits for a future show,” said President, David Beale. “If we were not considered honest, fair, reliable and responsive, I can’t imagine that over 200 local businesses would allow us to keep their money amidst such uncertain times.”
Renaissance Remodeling, established in 1997, has become a renowned remodeling company, known for its work in Boise’s historic North End neighborhood. “A home remodel is a major investment of money, time, and trust, so we make sure to invest ack into the client, or potential client, and listen. We meet about 15 new households a month, all with unique stories, personalities, and desires,” said Marketing Director, Bonnie Kelley.
Express Plumbing Heating & Air, established in 2006 in Nampa, takes the time to thoroughly train and invest in its employees, before they ever step out on the field. “As technology and standards increased in the industry, we took it one step further to go above and beyond for our customers,” said Chief Marketing Officer, Chloe Davis. “We built training facilities so that we can bring on people who have never been in the industry, train them and also pay for the schooling outside of our facility to become a professional in the field.”
Snake River Animal Shelter, established in 2015 in Idaho Falls, is the only nonprofit animal sheltering facility serving all of Eastern Idaho. “Our community needed a non-profit shelter that would offer education opportunities on the humane treatment of animals, as well as implement innovative programs to alleviate the problem of too many unwanted domestic animals,” said Development Director, Nora Paech. “All of the animals that come to SRAS are given an unlimited length of stay, but our primary goal is to find every critter in our care a forever home as soon as possible.”
Torch Awards winners from each state were announced as part of a virtual ceremony held on Oct. 28, 2021.