NAMPA —Bank of Idaho is scheduled to open its eighth full-service location on May 18, according to a press release.
The new branch will focus on a consultative approach to banking that’s geared toward helping small business by building long-term, personal relationships. A full slate of services will be offered, ranging from personal and commercial checking to trust and wealth management programs.
The new branch will be located at 324 12th Avenue South, in the old Key Bank building.
“We’re really looking forward to getting up and running,” said Bank of Idaho Vice President and Canyon County Area Manager Alan Mullins. “Even though it’ll be under atypical circumstances, the whole team is eager to move in. It’s going to be a new experience on so many levels, but we’re up for it. Right now people need individual attention, and that’s our specialty.”
Bank of Idaho has had a presence in Nampa since August, when it opened a loan production office in the Historic Library Building. The new Nampa office will be the Idaho Falls-based institution’s third full-service branch in the Treasure Valley. Their other two west-Idaho branches are in Boise.
Along with Mullins, the Nampa team includes Sean Edwards, Commercial Loan Officer; Kelsey Pease, Commercial Loan Assistant; Tina Aaron, Retail Branch Manager; Lisa Lehto, Universal Banker; Debbie Beckley, Financial Services Representative; and Enrique Rivera, Vice President /Commercial Loan Officer.