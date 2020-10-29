BOISE — BandD Foods issued a press release stating it is preparing to open a new production facility in Americus, Georgia to keep up with growing customer demand on the East Coast. This will be the first location for BandD Foods outside of Idaho, where it was founded more than 30 years ago. The new BandD Foods location is expected to open in third quarter of 2021 and initially bring at least 100 well-paying jobs to the community.
“We are so excited to become part of the Americus community,” said Tim Andersen, president of BandD Foods. “As our company has grown steadily over the last several years, we realized it was time to expand. We searched the country for the perfect location and we feel confident we have found it in Sumter County. Not only did we find a great facility but we found a community that shares our values of hard work, forging strong partnerships and giving back.”
BandD Foods was originally founded to supply fast food restaurants with finger steaks. Today, the company produces a variety of frozen food products ranging from finger steaks to tempura to Asian meal kits. The company works closely with some of the leading frozen Asian food brands and, over the last decade, tripled its Idaho workforce to keep up with the demand.
When BandD Foods opens it Americus location in 2021 the company will initially need to hire 100 team members, with more positions being added in the future. The positions will range from maintenance technicians to production operators to food safety specialists and more. Georgians can apply for available positions online at BandDFoods.com.
“I’m honored to welcome BandD Foods to Georgia,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. “During the first quarter of this fiscal year, food processing was one of our biggest job-creating industries, and just days into the second quarter, that trend remains strong thanks to our top-notch logistics network and highly skilled workforce. I’m grateful for the jobs this project will create for the hardworking Georgians in Sumter County and look forward to celebrating the new opportunities it will bring for the company and the region.”
The company is investing $15 million to transform a vacant facility into its East Coast headquarters.
When BandD Foods determined it needed a second processing facility, the company immediately started looking for locations on the East Coast. Over the last several years, demand for the company’s products have grown across the country. Having a location in Georgia will put BandD Foods closer to some of its key customers and poultry source, increase its access to transportation and allow the company to keep its prices competitive.
BandD Foods was founded in 1972 to supply its signature finger steaks to a chain of fast-food restaurants. Finger steaks remain an Idaho staple that the company continues to produce and sell throughout the Northwest. Over the years, BandD has grown and its product offerings have expanded to include tempura meats, pork nuggets, Asian meal kits and a variety of chicken products.