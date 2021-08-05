We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
BOISE — After a virtual event due to the pandemic in 2020, Art in the Park is back for in-person art strolling. The event, organized by the Boise Art Museum, features more than 250 artists offering varied fare, from glass and metalwork, pottery and textiles, jewelry and toys! With new artists and returning favorites, shoppers will find a wide selection of arts and crafts for all tastes.
Shop outdoors in Julia Davis Park, try a variety of food and beverages from more than 30 food vendors, relax while listening to local musicians at the Gene Harris Bandshell, and grab a drink in the Sculpture Garden Pub. And, according to a press release from BAM, "children are encouraged to get creative" with an arts and crafts project in the Children’s Art Tent related to artwork on display in the exhibitions inside the Boise Art Museum.
In addition, the event will follow all current CDC and local government health and safety guidelines. "We are committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for all participants.," the press release said.
Look for the official Art in the Park Guide in September editions of the Idaho Press, Boise Weekly, and Meridian Press, or online at boiseartmuseum.org.