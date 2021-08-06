In a press release Ball Ventures announced a new joint venture between Ball Ventures Ahlquist, Adler Industrial and Sawtooth Investment Management for the creation of a new 520-acre mixed-use development located just south of the Boise Airport. The site, known as “Pleasant Valley,” is situated near the intersection of Lake Hazel Road and Orchard Street.
This development will primarily feature industrial facilities, together with a diverse mix of complementary commercial uses such as office and retail. Located at "the epicenter of future growth," with proximity to the Boise Airport, the Pleasant Valley development will "patently transform the entire Orchard Street interchange area and will be a new hub for several million square feet of large-format distribution, logistics, and manufacturing industrial space that will serve the entire Treasure Valley region, the press release said.
BVA will be the master developer for the project and Adler Industrial will serve as the exclusive industrial developer. Sawtooth is also providing strategic capital to the partnership. Construction on the first 120-acre first phase of the project is slated to begin in the fall of 2021.
“At BVA, we focus on curating developments that inspire excellence," said Tommy Ahlquist, CEO of BVA. "The Pleasant Valley project certainly does just that, bringing opportunity, future growth sustainability, and eminence to the entire geographic area where the development is located. Through our strategic partnership with Adler Industrial, the Pleasant Valley development will unlock the entire south-side of Boise.”
The others involved in the project agree. “The complementary abilities of BVA and Adler will yield an exciting project that I am proud to be a part of," said Mike Adler, CEO of Adler Industrial.
“Pleasant Valley provides an opportunity to meet the demands for industrial and commercial uses around Boise,” said Cortney Liddiard, CEO of Ball Ventures. “We appreciate the expertise that BVA brings to this project and our new partnership with Adler Industrial. These two groups have dedicated a tremendous amount of time and capital resources to this market. We are excited to see what they can do together.”
Ball Ventures is a commercial real estate and private equity company. Ball Ventures has a diversified real estate portfolio of most asset types. Ball Ventures also has a private equity platform invested in various industries including auto dealerships, midstream oil, energy, private funds, and other operating companies. More information at BallVentures.com.
Ball Ventures Ahlquist (“BVA”) is a commercial development and strategic capital investment company that delivers "excellence and value" to tenants, investors and partners. With nearly 4 million square feet of existing and planned construction of Class-A office, commercial, retail, and light industrial space since its inception in 2018, "BVA is changing the landscape" of Idaho’s commercial real estate market.
Adler Industrial LLC is an industrial real estate development and management company based in Boise. Adler Industrial has acquired or developed over 80 properties in the Boise metropolitan market area, consisting of more than 3.7 million square feet and 443 acres of land for future development in addition to the Pleasant Valley project. The company provides a range of solutions to meet the needs of industrial users in the market.
Sawtooth Investment Management is a Boise-based investment company established by Mike Boren, Dave Boren and Doug Bates, who are also the founders of Clearwater Analytics. Sawtooth focuses on direct investments in private securities across the capital structure.