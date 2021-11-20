MERIDIAN, IDAHO — Ball Ventures Ahlquist and D&B Supply announced in a press release they broke ground “on D&B’s largest retail store in Idaho” Nov. 16 in Caldwell.
The new store will be located at BVA’s North Ranch Business Park development located at the northwest corner of Highway 20/26 and Smeed Parkway. The groundbreaking will begin the first phase of development at the site, with plans to add retail, office, and medical buildings in future phases.
The site is located approximately 1.5 miles northeast of D&B’s current Caldwell location on Cleveland Blvd, which has served as the Caldwell location since 1967. The existing location will be moving into the new store in the spring of 2023.
In addition to carrying the range of products and goods that are regularly stocked at the Cleveland Boulevard location, the new location will be able to take advantage of the larger space and offer expanded product lines in addition to a full line of sporting goods.
“We could not have picked a better partner to kickstart the North Ranch development with than Mark Schmitt and D&B,” said Tommy Ahlquist, CEO of BVA. “North Ranch is BVA’s first large-scale development in Caldwell, and it’s fitting that the same city where D&B began will now host their largest ‘flagship’ store. We are eager to continue to work with the great city of Caldwell and expand BVA’s and D&B’s partnership into the future.”
“D&B was born and raised in Caldwell.” said Mark Schmitt, President of D&B. “We’ve been serving the community here since our first store was opened in 1959. Now with 98,000 square feet and 13.4 acres, this store will be built to help us better serve those who love the land and the animals they care for in and around the Caldwell community.”
