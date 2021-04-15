TAMARACK — On June 29, 2021, Tamarack Resort will host ceremonies for up to 10 couples whose weddings were cancelled due to COVID-19. This is the second time the resort has offered couples a special elopement or vow-renewal package for plans that were interrupted or cancelled by the pandemic, the resort announced in a press release.
The fall ceremony saw 16 couples tie the knot on the mountain summit. This summer, ceremonies will be held on Lake Cascade, and one lucky couple will win a free celebration.
The $600 wedding package includes a one-hour pontoon boat rental for a private floating ceremony on Lake Cascade along with an officiant, a DJ for the first dance, a celebratory champagne toast and commemorative champagne glasses. Each couple can also invite 10 of their closest friends and family members to attend the elopement in person.
All couples will have the opportunity to make a honeymoon stay out of the experience by enjoying discounted lodging at the Lodge at Osprey Meadows for the week of their wedding, with the option of amenity-package upgrades like a Champagne Honeymoon Basket.
Complimentary shuttle service will be provided for the couples and their guests to and from the Lodge for their ceremony. Should the weather cancel the ceremony, Tamarack Resort will relocate couples to its Arling Center for an indoor ceremony and celebration.
One-hour ceremony blocks are now available on a first-come, first-served basis at tamarackidaho.com/experiences/summer-elopement.
The last package will be reserved for a couple selected through a contest. To enter, interested couples must submit an essay to hjohnson@tamarackidaho.com describing their original wedding plans and how they have had to change them due to COVID-19. Tamarack will have a panel of judges review the essays and choose a winner. The deadline to enter is May 1, and the winner will be announced May 15, 2021.