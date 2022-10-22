Mary Gardiner - Asiago's_hires.jpg

"Asiago's hires," a painting by local artist Mary Gardiner.

 Evermore Prints

BOISE — Asiago’s has been a staple in the Treasure Valley for the last 25 years. According to a press release, the restaurant and building at 10th and Main in downtown Boise was sold this past July. The new owner will be closing Asiago’s at the end of 2022 and will renovate and rebrand the location into a new restaurant concept named “Stardust”.

The name Stardust is an ode to the 1950’s casino in Las Vegas by the same name and also an ode to the late singer David Bowie.

