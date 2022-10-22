...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sub-freezing temperatures are possible
Monday morning with the coldest temperatures forecast for the
Upper Treasure valley and Western Magic valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
"Asiago's hires," a painting by local artist Mary Gardiner.
BOISE — Asiago’s has been a staple in the Treasure Valley for the last 25 years. According to a press release, the restaurant and building at 10th and Main in downtown Boise was sold this past July. The new owner will be closing Asiago’s at the end of 2022 and will renovate and rebrand the location into a new restaurant concept named “Stardust”.
The name Stardust is an ode to the 1950’s casino in Las Vegas by the same name and also an ode to the late singer David Bowie.
The interior design created by Kieffer Design Group, will be glamorous mid-century modern.
The mid-century modern theme is being carried through to the design of the cuisine. Chef Rick Valenzuela has created a “Neo-Classic” style menu that is a modern take on what fine dining was like in the late 1950’s and early 1960s.
“Stardust” will be open for lunch, dinner, brunch, and after hours and will offer a full bar along with an immense wine list.
Asiago’s will be closing on Dec. 31, 2022. The renovation and rebranding begins the first part of January with a planned reopening of early February 2023.