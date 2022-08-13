StanleyLake.jpg

“Stanley Lake Morning” by John Horeis.

BOISE — In honor of the Sawtooth National Recreational Area’s upcoming 50th anniversary, celebrated Idaho landscape artist John Horejs has created an original work of art, “Stanley Lake Morning.” Gallery 601 will be unveiling the artwork with Horejs at a special event on First Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Grove Hotel lobby from 5-8 p.m.

Gallery 601 is also creating fine art giclee canvas reproductions for sale. The gallery will donate 20% of each sale to the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association (SIHA).

