BOISE — In honor of the Sawtooth National Recreational Area’s upcoming 50th anniversary, celebrated Idaho landscape artist John Horejs has created an original work of art, “Stanley Lake Morning.” Gallery 601 will be unveiling the artwork with Horejs at a special event on First Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Grove Hotel lobby from 5-8 p.m.
Gallery 601 is also creating fine art giclee canvas reproductions for sale. The gallery will donate 20% of each sale to the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association (SIHA).
Horejs will sign “Stanley Lake Morning” reproductions purchased prior to and on the evening of the First Thursday event. Former Idaho Governor and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Dirk Kempthorne will also sign the pieces in recognition of the SNRA milestone.
Also on First Thursday, Horejs will be finishing up his Four Seasons of Idaho suite of paintings as part of his Artist in Residence tenure at the hotel. This interactive live painting experience is a unique opportunity to see a master at work and in his element!
According to a press release, guests at the event will also be able to visit with members of Discover SIHA and Sawtooth National Recreational Area, who will be on hand to answer any questions about the Sawtooth Range and Trails.