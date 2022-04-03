BOISE — The founding partner of the downtown Boise architecture and design firm erstad, Andy Erstad, has recently welcomed three new partners: Katrina Kulm, AIA, architect; Adrienne Lane-Martin, NCIDQ, interior design director; and Sherri Potter, finance director. This ownership change represents a more accurate reflection of the fact that erstad continues to move forward as a multi-service architecture and interior design firm, according to a press release. In conjunction, their logo and branding is updating to reflect the more inclusive nature of their offered services.
Katrina Kulm, AIA has been an architect for such community projects as the new Idaho Youth Ranch campus in Caldwell, numerous Idaho schools such as Elevate Academy and Riverstone International School, and The Salvation Army in Boise. Kulm is a 2021-2023 member of Leadership Boise, served on the Construction Task Force for Boise’s Ronald McDonald House, and is a member of the Arid Club. She is a licensed architect and has been with erstad since 2014.
Adrienne Lane-Martin joined erstad in 2012 and has since grown the Interior Design Department to five full-time designers. Her portfolio of work includes The Salvation Army and the Idaho Food Bank in Boise, Angstman Johnson (now Johnson May) legal offices, and multiple projects at Bishop Kelly High School. She serves on the Education Committee for the Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation and is on the board of A New Beginning Adoption Agency. She is an NCIDQ Certified Interior Designer and LEED AP.
Sherri Potter joined erstad three years ago as the company’s first Finance Director and brought with her a skilled body of experience in Finance and Business Management from her work with notable corporations such as Jacksons Food Stores and Renova Energy. She’s joined the Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation, serves as the Treasurer of Boise Acupuncture Cooperative and is President of the Boise Ranch Women’s Association.
Erstad himself is a fifth generation Boisean and a major contributor to the Idaho architectural landscape. Under his leadership, the firm has grown to a multi-faceted, medium-sized, 22-person firm. A refreshed and revitalized firm, erstad continues to evolve its portfolio of work to meet the demands of the Treasure Valley, the state of Idaho, and the greater western US region.