First posted on BoiseDev.com on May 20, 2021.
Painters are at work on the side of another Downtown Boise building.
The new mural, from the Alexa Rose Foundation, started going up on the east-facing wall of the Jefferson Building in Downtown Boise, near the Statehouse.
The five-story mural will cover two stairwell towers along the side of the building, and span a portion of the top story.
Jefferson Place is owned by Hendricks Commercial Properties, as is the adjacent Hoff Building.
“This project is estimated to take about 6-7 weeks to complete and during that time we will have to block off a couple stalls at a time along that wall to allow for the boom lift that will be on-site,” Allen Moya with The Car Park wrote in a letter to folks who park in the lot next to the building.
The Alexa Rose Foundation helps “uplift art appreciation and artists in the Boise Valley” and is named for Alexa Rose Howell, an artist who died in 2013. Colorado-based artist Yulia Avgustinovich designed the commissioned mural, featuring flora and fauna native to Idaho.
The new Jefferson Place mural will join a number of other building-size art projects in the Downtown Boise area to pop up in recent years. Artist David Carmack Lewis painted large displays on The Watercooler, The Fowler and Key Financial Center.
Avgustinovich’s mural should wrap up by early July.