First posted on BoiseDev.com on October 5, 2021Another restaurant that specializes in Nashville Hot Chicken is planned for Meridian.
Clucks Nashville Hot Chicken announced it would open on Oct. 15 at 3223 E. Louise Dr. building 100.
This comes just weeks after BoiseDev told you about Nashville hot chicken restaurant Burnin’ Mouth coming to the Village at Meridian.
The news release said the owners and partners have been working on ‘perfecting’ their chicken recipe.
“The goal was to create an amazing experience without breaking the bank. Also, to ensure that there is something for everyone to enjoy,” head chef Justin Roek said. “Whether you’re looking for a savory, deep-fried sandwich or wanting the flavor of Nashville Hot Chicken while enjoying a grilled option. The options exist.”
The menu features a variety of southern food options such as Nashville Hot Chicken, Shrimp Po Boy, Mac and Cheese, and shakes.
“Shrimp Po Boys, Nashville Chicken strips, and all the other delicious southern foods you’ve been craving,” the news release said. “We are so excited to meet each one of you. Over the next few weeks, our site will be loading up images of the food, the upcoming menu, and news on the openings.”
The release said the owners focused a lot on the design of the restaurant with intentions of creating a ‘fun and exciting environment.’
“From the walls to the accents, the goal is simple — have a good time”, Roek said.
More information about the opening day of Clucks Nashville Hot Chicken is available on its website.