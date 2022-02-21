First posted on BoiseDev.com on Feb. 18, 2022The long-running story of Boise’s Roosevelt Market could start a new chapter soon.
An entity controlled by Elizabeth and David Rex of Boise has filed for a food and beverage permit in the building at 311 N. Elm Ave. in Boise’s East End. The Rex’s are the owners of The Wylder in Downtown Boise and Certified Kitchen and Bakery in Hyde Park.
The Wylder teased plans for the building with a not-so-subtle post on Instagram showing a large portion of the Roosevelt Market sign.
And, it’s not the only iron the Rex’s have in the fire.
As BoiseDev reported last month, they also applied to take over a tenant space at Latah Street and Alpine Street on the Boise Bench that’s currently under construction. A permit for that concept indicates it will be known as Bettyjean, and neighboring business Push And Pour implied it might serve up hamburgers. Plans can change — as they did for the Rex’s downtown pizza concept, originally called Rex Pizza in permits, but which later opened as The Wylder.
Back to the Roosevelt Market. The business has been closed for months.
In 2018, local investors Jill Simplot and Pam Lemley bought the building, and the previous market business shut down. Lemley and Simplot set out to revamp the building (and) tore nearly all of it down and rebuilt it. The owners of Petite 4 announced they’d operate in the Roosevelt but later decided against it. The new concept finally opened (last) spring but closed several months later on what was purported to be a short-term basis, but has stretched to more than six months.
The Roosevelt Market is a community hub for many, selling a variety of groceries and prepared foods. It first opened in 1900, according to a sign that used to hang above the door. It is one of the last of a breed of community markets with long histories in Boise.