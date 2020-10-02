BOISE — The Employee’s Association of the Ada County Paramedics and the Women’s and Children’s Alliance are hosting the 11th Annual SueB Memorial 5K 10K Walk/Run virtually Sunday, Oct. 4 - Saturday, Oct. 10.
The annual event is held in memory of Susan Elaine Brubaker Newby (SueB) who died during a mysterious horseback riding incident in 2008 that many believe was a result of domestic violence. After her death, Susan’s friends and family turned to the WCA, hoping to honor her life and increase awareness about domestic violence and promote healthy relationships in our community.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WCA is pleased to be able to host this event virtually to ensure the safety of participants.
For more information, or to register, go to the website: wcaboise.org.
Proceeds from the race will benefit the WCA’s Endowment Fund, which provides safety, healing and freedom for survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
“Don’t wait until your sister, daughter or mother is a victim of domestic abuse or sexual assault, step forward now and make an investment in the WCA to raise awareness about domestic violence,” said Marjory Sente, Sue’s sister.
Susan Elaine Brubaker Newby died in 2008 during a mysterious incident while horseback riding with her husband. After her death, family and friends began to realize that SueB — the nickname everyone used — very likely was involved in an abusive marriage.
SueB's sister Marjory Sente and friends Leslie Hampe and Teresa Andrew turned to the WCA as a way to honor Sue’s life and raise awareness about the issue of domestic violence.
The Women’s and Children’s Alliance, 720 W. Washington, provides safety, healing and freedom from domestic abuse and sexual assault. The WCA operates secure shelters and provides professional counseling, legal advocacy, outreach and crisis services to women and children.
For more information about Ada County Paramedics, visit the website: AdaCountyParamedics.org.