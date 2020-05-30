BOISE— TOK Commercial’s report on the health of Idaho’s commercial real estate market includes new metrics on current conditions for sales and leasing activity and a glimpse into where future sales transactions appear to be headed; a complicated tenant rent relief decision matrix which dives into office, industrial and retail tenants’ plans by exploring the ramifications of their business models (local, regional, national); and finally, surprising data on trends in the Consumer Confidence index.
The data points to the remarkable resilience of Idaho’s business communities as they pivot to adhere to the Idaho Rebounds plan and position themselves to thrive in the new business environment.
- The number of transactions in the sales pipeline grew by 2% while leasing activity declined to less than half of the activity pre-COVID-19. Sales activity slid by an additional 12% moving more in alignment with pipeline activity.
- Rental relief data continues to highlight the challenges that retailers face. While the retail sector’s rent relief requests indicate that significant disruption continues, Industrial and Office tenants have been less impacted by Idaho’s Stay Home order. It’s anticipated tenants (local, regional and national) will begin showing revenue growth as the economy reopens.
- Buoyed by CARES relief checks, consumers’ finances were healthier than expected and spurred the consumer confidence index upward, signaling more widespread positive momentum and rebounding from April’s numbers, which were an 8-year low.
