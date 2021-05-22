First posted on BoiseDev.com on May 18, 2021.Last month, we told you about a JA & Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation project called “something fantastic,” but officials wouldn’t tell us much about the plan.
Now, we know what the foundation hopes to build on a site it bought in Boise’s Barber Valley along the Boise River. The details come thanks to a neighborhood meeting, the first step in gaining approval for the project from the City of Boise.
JKAF hopes to build a campus for both the Challenged Athletes Foundation and Mission43, complete with a large athletic training facility, wellness facility, housing, and an equipment building.
‘No expense spared’
The campus would be oriented toward the Boise River Greenbelt and Boise River, with landscaped areas, walking paths, and parking.
The centerpiece of the project is an athletic training facility, proposed to take up more than 51,000 square feet on a single level. A site plan shown during the meeting showed several large training areas, a full-sized basketball court, four-lane lap pool dressing rooms, and other facilities.
A rep for JKAF said “no expense would be spared” on the building, which would include large vaulted ceilings and a 32′ building height — taller than average for a single-story building.
To the west along the greenbelt, JKAF hopes to build a short-term housing facility for individuals or teams to use for up to 20 days while visiting the facility.
Mission43 is aJKAF projectthat provides services to post-9/11 members of the armed forces as well as spouses. It helps in three areas: education, employment, and community engagement. The Challenged Athletes Foundation is anational organizationthat provides resources and equipment to help individuals with physical challenges be active and participate in sports.
A separate wellness facility sits along Barber Valley Dr., with parking areas between it and the training building.
Officials stressed during the meeting that the projects would be limited to members, and not open to the general public.
Several year project
Foundation reps told neighbors they hope to build the housing and wellness facilities first, followed by the athletic training facilities. They hoped to announce the project in July and obtain permits and get a waiver for a parking reduction from the City of Boise. If all goes well construction could start this fall and take 18-24 months to complete.
The Albertson foundation is one of Idaho’slargest philanthropic organizations, started by Albertsons founder Joe Albertson and his wife Kathryn. The foundation has no direct link to the grocery store chain of today and is separate from the similarly-named Albertsons Companies Foundation.