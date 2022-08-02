Park33-scaled.jpg

A rendering of Jason Jones’ proposed shipping container park that would be located in the Live Work Create District.

 Via Gravitas/Stack Rock Group

First posted on BoiseDev.com on July 28Repeal versus repair was the subject of debate at Monday evening’s Garden City City Council meeting.

The council considered whether the Surel Mitchell Live Work Create District overlay zone requirements should be cleaned up or if the overlay should be repealed altogether.

