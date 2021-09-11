Jose Somoza of Nampa lived in Brooklyn during the time of the attack on the World Trade Center. He found it difficult to accept what he was seeing as he looked out the factory window on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Smoke was pouring from the North Tower of the World Trade Center. A coworker related a news report that the building had been hit. Somoza stared in disbelief. “And all of a sudden, I see a plane come into view,” he said. “And then it goes through the building — Tower Two — and for a moment, I was just like, ‘This can’t be real!’”
Somoza, a Nampa resident who moved to Brooklyn just one year prior to the attacks, watched as the normally “vibrant,” city became distraught. “It was a time of very mixed emotions: anger, frustration, sadness,” he said. In the aftermath, the city that never sleeps became paralyzed. “From that minute on, everything stopped working,” Somoza said. “From public transportation to taxis, we saw herds of people walking the bridge, some covered in dirt or ashes.”
The volunteers in the factory where Somoza worked were normally busy printing literature produced by Jehovah’s Witnesses. That morning, they turned their attention to helping passersby, offering water, a place to rest, or something to eat.
In the days and weeks that followed, they continued to focus on helping others, sharing scriptures to comfort first responders, firefighters, and victims’ families.
“I think we all saw that we could do little things to bring a lot of people joy and happiness,” Somoza said. “Even just saying ‘hello’ or ‘thank you.’”
Doing what he could for others had personal benefits for Somoza as well. “Being able to share comforting scriptures with my neighbors helped them as well as me,” Somoza said. “We all want something better.”
Helping others has long been linked to better emotional well-being in psychology research. The book “The Healing Power of Doing Good: The Health and Spiritual Benefits of Helping Others” describes “powerful” effects, even for helpers who’ve experienced trauma themselves.
Somoza returned home to Nampa in 2017. He continues to focus on helping people by sharing scriptures and writing encouraging letters to his neighbors. After the tragedy, Somoza said that people began to reflect on something other than themselves. “The whole situation kind of brought everyone together,” he said. He felt that small acts of kindness were noticed more. And he more deeply treasured the time he spent with family and friends.
“Value everything that you have,” Somoza said. “Appreciate it and make the best of it.”