BOISE — If you’re passionate about preserving Ada County’s heritage and can volunteer one hour a month, the Ada County Historic Preservation Council announced it wants you to serve as a member.
The Board of Ada County Commissioners is seeking four individuals interested in volunteering their time to serve on the Ada County Historic Preservation Council, which is a volunteer position with a three year term. Professional experience in the disciplines of architecture, history, planning, archaeology, or other historic preservation-related discipline is preferred, but not required.
The Historic Preservation Council promotes historic preservation in a variety of ways: Through public outreach and education, helping to nominate private and public properties for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places, participating in various land use planning processes, helping with fundraising for specific preservation projects, and by recommending enactment of policies and ordinances intended to protect historic properties. Examples of the Council’s past work include the award-winning book “Patterns of the Past, the book Echoes from the Ada County Courthouse: 1938-2001” by Arthur A. Hart, the Barns of Ada County poster, and the County Treasures sign program.
The 10 member Council holds a one-hour meeting at noon on the first Tuesday of each month. Council-sponsored events are occasionally held on weekends and evenings throughout the year, and prospective members will be expected to attend some but not all such events. Council members may be asked to serve on subcommittees that focus on specific issues which may require additional project meetings and tasks.
Individuals interested in serving on this council are asked to fill out a Volunteer Board and Committees application. The application is available on the Commissioners’ website at adacounty.id.gov via the Volunteer Board link.
Completed applications must be mailed to the Commissioners’ Office at the address above, sent via fax to 287-7009, or e-mailed to BOCC1@adacounty.id.gov.
Please call 287-7000 for additional information on the application process, or for specific questions about the Historic Preservation Council or member duties, please contact Brent Danielson in Ada County Development Services at 208-287-7913.