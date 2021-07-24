Support Local Journalism


The Ada County Highway District’s Commuteride announced in a press release a new grant aimed at helping small local businesses implement and maintain smart commute options for their employees.

The Commuteride Workspace Mobility Grant provides up to $3,000 in financial assistance to at least 15 organizations in Ada County with 100 or fewer employees. Grant funds may be used to purchase workplace enhancements and amenities such as bike parking, secure bike storage, bike repair stands, lockers, transit or vanpool passes, break room enhancements, carpool/vanpool reserved parking signage, shared bikes/scooters, telework support, and more.

“We are thrilled to bring this transportation grant opportunity to small businesses located in Ada County,” said Commuteride Manager Tessa Greegor. “Whether it’s for new bikes for employee bike share programs, transit passes, bike parking solutions, or other mobility improvements, we’re excited to offer this program to support organizations interested in improving transportation options for their employees.”

The application period for the Commuteride Workspace Mobility Grant is open now and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6. Grant application is short and straight-forward, taking an estimated 15 minutes or less to complete. More information about the grant can be found online at commuteride.com.

