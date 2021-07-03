BOISE — Tuesday, Boise City Council passed a resolution to approve the proposed design concept "A Slice of Life" (renderings) by UrbanRock Design which includes Jeanine Centuori and Russell Rock for the new public art planned for the Depot Bench neighborhood. A press release announced the artwork will be located in the landscaped area along Vista Avenue, between the intersections of Federal Way and Rose Hill, just east of the Boise Depot. The location serves as a neighborhood boundary, as well as both a gateway and entryway into the downtown core.
Working together with members of the Depot Bench Neighborhood Association and in response to community input provided in February and May 2020, the artist team developed a colorful sequential sculptural work comprised of two groups of five vertical panels each.
The two groupings of sculptures are a collection of images that reflect on the life and architecture of the Depot Bench neighborhood suggested through silhouette cutouts. The first group of sculptural works represents images of the variety of architecture ranging from early farmhouse buildings to mid-century modern structures reflective of the area. The second group of works represents images of residents involved in daily activities — touring the neighborhood with a stroller, fishing in the river, riding a bike, walking a dog, and skateboarding — layered with a mature tree canopy. A bird appears in both sets of panels, tying the two scenes together and creating a sense of movement, while calling attention to the prominent population of raptors located in the Boise Bench.
With City Council’s approval, "A Slice of Life" is scheduled to be installed in the spring of 2022.
Project Background
The Boise City Department of Arts and History’s Public Art Program Team began conversations and a planning process with the Depot Bench Neighborhood Association in 2017 to identify the desire and potential locations for new public art. The conversations started on the heels of the deaccession and removal of the roundabout mosaic, "Infernum Bestia" by Reham Aarti and Anna Webb, located on Eastover Terrace and Crescent Rim Drive, just north of the Boise Depot. Through community input, and negotiations with the Ada County Highway District, the ACHD-owned train trestle overpass, located just east of the Boise Depot and maintained by Boise Parks and Recreation, was identified as a prominent location for public art.
In the spring of 2019, the City released a call to artists. Twenty-two applicants submitted proposals. A community-based selection panel representing members of the Depot Bench Neighborhood Association, Arts and History Commission, Arts and History Advisory Team, and the local arts community convened to review the applications and recommended three finalists. The finalists traveled to Boise in the fall of 2019 to tour the project site and interview. Following the interviews, the panel recommended UrbanRock Design, an artist team based in Los Angeles, California. The artist contract was approved through the Arts and History Commission and City Council in the fall of 2019.