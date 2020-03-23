What an extraordinary week it has been. Last Thursday, I wrote my first story related to the coronavirus pandemic. Since that time, I’ve posted 17 more, produced more than 300 real-time updates, and sent out a dozen free newsletters.
BoiseDev is the only locally-owned commercial news outlet in the area. And, frankly, it’s the smallest. It’s just me.
I’m laser-focused on providing the coverage the community needs with the resources I have. Here are the principles I’m using:
BoiseDev will focus on issues related to businesses and government — and how they impact you.
We will maintain our concept of “business news for more than just business people.” This includes development of course, just as it always has.
We will not predict where the pandemic will go, and we will not stoke fear. Just the facts, in the plainest language possible.
The site will be responsive to community concerns, questions, and ideas.
We will work together with other news outlets where we can.
You’ll see some of our coverage on KIVI and in the pages of the Idaho Press — and some of their coverage here. You also may hear me on KBOI radio or Boise State Radio.
BoiseDev is made possible by two main revenue sources: our membership program, and a limited slate of advertisers. Those advertisers, SERVPRO of Boise, TOK Commercial, the Idaho AGC, Holland and Hart, Satlzer Health and Idaho Central Credit Union are a big part of why this happens. If you aren’t able to purchase a membership, I’d encourage you to support those businesses where you can.
Membership includes the benefit of a daily newsletter, reduced number of ads, and the “please be a member” nags go away. You also have my gratitude — but you have that just for reading.
Stay well — and wash your hands!