...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MDT /2 AM PDT/ TO 9 AM MDT
/8 AM PDT/ TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees.
* WHERE...In the Treasure Valley as low as 30 degrees and in the
Western Magic Valley as low as 28 degrees.
* WHEN...From 3 AM MDT to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can kill new crops and
other sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those with in-ground
sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to
protect them from freezing.
&&
The Discovery Center of Idaho just announced its plans to raise $10 million through a new capital campaign, with a completely new look and expansion of the science museum in Downtown Boise.
The future “Reimagined Discovery Center”, as the nonprofit is coining it, will be able to host more than 150,000 visitors each year. Currently, the center has the capacity to host about 115,000 for its hands-on exhibits, educational programs, camps, classes, and other special events.
“We have been wanting to modernize the center for at least 10 years,” Development Director Lydia Bassett said. “It’s exciting that it’s finally happening. It’s been a dream for a long time.”
The Boise City Council gave approval for expansion in 2019. The museum sits on land owned by the City of Boise, adjacent to Julia Davis Park.
Thorough revamp
According to the Discovery Center’s plan, the goal is to make the center more accessible and inclusive, serve more people in more ways, and use sustainable infrastructure – including adding climate-control systems to be able to host a wider range of exhibitions.
“We will be able to host a wider variety of travel exhibitions,” Bassett said. “You’ll see a lot more exhibitions that big science centers in the country have.”
Renderings show an updated exterior with dramatic lighting at night, new outdoor spaces, and more. Inside, the museum would refurbish existing spaces and add new areas.
In addition, with the updates, twice the number of students will be able to attend subsidized STEM field trips at the center.
The Discovery Center is located off Myrtle Street in Boise. For more information on the Discovery Center’s capital campaign and the full plan, visit the website: dcidaho.org.