The Village at Meridian announced in a press release it is welcoming 12 new tenants to the property between April and August of 2022, which will bring new retail and employment opportunities to the Village.
The new businesses will be on the hunt for employees alongside existing retailers and businesses still hoping to reach full staffing after the pandemic, said the release.
“The Village at Meridian continues to thrive, attracting an amazing list of new tenants opening stores,” said Hugh Crawford, general manager of The Village at Meridian. “We continue to provide incredible opportunities to work and play at this dynamic shopping center in the heart of the community.”
The stores scheduled to open include:
Burlington — The national brand formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory brings discounted department store shopping to The Village at Meridian. Burlington will be between Sierra and Gap.
Bohme — A women-owned clothing store with locations throughout Idaho, Utah, South Dakota and Montana, Bohme specializes in women’s clothing, accessories, footwear, skirts and tops. The new location will be across from Clean Juice.
Burnin’ Mouth — This new-to-the-area restaurant specializes in chicken sandwiches that “are sure to set your mouth on fire,” said the release. They are “devoted to delivering the best Nashville hot chicken sandwiches ever,” customized for five levels of heat, with “INSANE” being the hottest. Burnin’ Mouth will be located across from Fleet Feet, next to Chicos.
Cotton On — This clothing store places a major focus on sustainability and an effort to “reduce, renew, recycle” everything from the way they operate their business to the way the clothing is made. This will be their first location in Idaho, and it will be next to H&M.
Devil & Angel — Opening its first location in Idaho, this dessert shop offers handcrafted soft serve ice cream in a cone or waffle, refreshers, milk tea, bubble smoothies, boba ice cream and various doughnuts, including mochi doughnuts. It opens in June. Both Burnin’ Mouth and Devil & Angel will be located across from Fleet Feet, next to Chicos.
Elase Spa — Known as “the number one medical spa in Utah for over a decade,” Elase Spa is expanding to Idaho with its first location at The Village between Cupbop and Zullee Mediterranean Grill across from Chick-fil-A.
Nike Reopening — Nike Outlet has been under remodel and will reopen in July with “a one-of-a-kind store that is the only location currently updated to this style.”
Skechers — Footwear icon Skechers is opening a Village at Meridian location, which will be next to Nike and Petco. Skechers is a lifestyle and athletic footwear store for men, women and kids.
Zullee Mediterranean Grill — This restaurant is expanding from Eastern Washington into Idaho with its first location at The Village at Meridian across from Chick-fil-A. Zullee offers “delicious and health-conscious Mediterranean cuisine” including kabobs, falafel dinners and gyro sandwiches.
These openings join Café Rio, Cupbop and multiple office tenants. For more information and employment opportunities, visit individual business websites, Idaho’s Department of Labor, or The Village at Meridian’s website thevillageatmeridian.com.