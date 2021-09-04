We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Seventy companies will be looking for workers at a job fair in Meridian on Sept. 15.
There will be hundreds of career opportunities in call centers, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, support staff, corrections, administration, transportation, laborers, engineering, trades, welding, caregiving, construction, shipping, retail, and more.
Submitted photo
MERIDIAN – Job seekers will have the opportunity to network with 70 companies at the Idaho Job and Career Fair on Sept. 15. This FREE job fair will be held from 10 am to 2 pm at the Galaxy Event Center in Meridian. Whether seeking a new job, a career change, or the start of employment — there are plenty of options to choose from.
Employers will be offering a wide range of full-time and part-time positions, varying work schedules, from entry-level to experienced roles. Explore hundreds of career opportunities in call centers, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, support staff, corrections, administration, transportation, laborers, engineering, trades, welding, caregiving, construction, shipping, retail, and more.
Bring plenty of resumes and dress for success to find your new career! Job seekers can view the list of participating companies and pre-register for a quick and contactless entry at IdahoCareerFair.com.
Companies interested in recruiting at the Idaho Job & Career Fair, may contact IBL Events at 208-376-0464, info@ibleventsinc.com.