First posted on BoiseDev.com on FEBRUARY 22, 2021BoiseDev scooped the news about The Dutch Goose closing its doors on State St. in Boise late last year. Now we know what will replace it.
Spokane-based Backyard Public House announced on Facebook it would open a second location in the former Dutch Goose spot.
The Idaho Statesman reported the bar and restaurant would open around April 1 — but so far the establishment has not applied for any permits for the building, nor has it filed to do business in Idaho. The beer and wine license for the Dutch Goose has also not been transferred to new ownership.
Backyard — not to be confused with the North End beer garden business with a similar name — calls itself a “5-star dive bar.”
“Boise’s new favorite 5 Star Dive Bar! The Backyard Public House is your go-to neighborhood hangout, with elevated pub fare, local craft brews and domestic classics, weekly events, and fresh pressed cocktails. Grab a friend and come down,” managers wrote on Facebook.
Menu items in Spokane include pretzels, wings, poutine, “Spokane’s best” nachos, burgers, wraps, Philly cheesesteaks, tacos, salads and more. You can top it all off with a s’mores sundae. The Spokane location also features about a dozen beers on tap as well as wine and cocktails.
Backyard owners told the Statesman they hope to make changes to the building and upgrade the patio.
Like several other businesses we’ve told you about over the years (Hungry Onion, Ranch Club), The Dutch Goose featured in the 1979 Clint Eastwood film “Bronco Billy.” The bar, at the time known as the Big Pine Lounge, hosts several scenes from the film. The Goose held a screening of the film in 2017.