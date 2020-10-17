A press release announced that Business Capital (BizCap) secured United States Department of Agriculture-backed construction financing for 3 Horse Ranch Vineyards LLC, a leading vertically integrated winery. The ranch is “the largest family owned winery in Idaho,” said the release, and is located in the Eagle Foothills American Viticultural Area.
The acreage is capable of producing 150 tons of grapes per year, yielding a wide array of red and white varietals from cabernet sauvignon to sauvignon blanc. The vineyard grows 100% of its own grapes, producing award-winning 3 Horse Ranch Vineyards wines.
The new credit facility will allow them to take advantage of the opportunity to build a new winery that will offer custom winemaking services, underground barrel storage, and a viticultural center, a venue that will increase production capability and revenue generating events.
“When I first met Gary and Martha Cunningham, we learned their bank had backed out after construction was well underway and options were limited to high yield debt,” said Chuck Doyle, managing director of BizCap. “It was obvious they are people of great character, the epitome of the American Dream, and determined to realize their goal of building a premier winery and event center in the Northwest. This required financing at a low cost and our team was honored to hang in with them and deliver.”
The Cunninghams are grateful. “The team at BizCap helped us develop a professional package to present to investors, they found the right partner for us and led the way throughout the process of a very complicated loan during a very difficult time,” they said.
BizCap is a commercial finance and advisory firm specializing in securing customized non-dilutive credit based solutions for rapidly growing as well as challenged middle market companies nationwide who require unique, timely and tailored financing structures to address their particular needs, especially when conventional sources of capital are not an option. BizCap is also a supporter of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic Illnesses with local college athletic teams, forming life-long bonds and life-changing outcomes.