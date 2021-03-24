MERIDIAN — The Village at Meridian announced in a press release that two new specialty shops — Remi Bleu Boutique and Astro Gallery of Gems — join the offerings at The Village at Meridian and more are slated to open later this spring.
Remi Bleu is a boutique out of Twin Falls specializing in baby, children and women’s clothing as well as home décor and furnishings. Located between Grimaldi’s and White House | Black Market, the store opened on Saturday, March 13.
Astro Gallery of Gems was founded in 1961, and is "one of the foremost collectible gem, mineral, fossil and other natural history product galleries in the world," said the release. The third-generation family business — now owned and operated by Dennis Tanjeloff — remains a respected voice in the industry, and the go-to for some of the most accomplished collectors and natural history museums worldwide, said the release. The store is located next to Texas de Brazil.
Opening later this spring:
Duck Donuts — Donuts, donut sundaes, milkshakes, coffee and breakfast sandwich shop opening in April near Chipotle.
Purple Mattresses — The mattress store will be located between Columbia and Carhartt with an opening in April.
Market Optical — A luxury optical boutique with a unique selection of designer frames and sunglasses. Located next to Chip Cookies and opening this spring.
5.11 Tactical — First location in Idaho, bringing men’s and women’s tactical gear, apparel and accessories. The store will be located between Café Zupas and Restore Hyper Wellness, opening late spring.
Your Toy Link has been open at The Village at Meridian since September 2020 in Village South, but is now moving to Village North by Chick-Fil-A and will be re-opening later this spring. The store sells action figures, trading cards, building blocks and plush toys. They also carry a variety of collectible items. You can also sell and trade unwanted toys and trading cards for cash or in-store credit.
These stores will be joining the recently opened Zoom+Care, Paddles Up Poke, R&R BBQ and Sid’s Garage. For updates on the shopping center stores and more announcements, please check the website at thevillageatmeridian.com.