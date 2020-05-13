Wow! April flew by and is gone! We’re now a week into May and the snow is almost completely gone in McCall and the surrounding valleys. The ice has come off the lakes and docks are being installed at the boat ramps. As the weather gets nicer and we move further ahead into the state’s ‘Idaho Rebounds’ plan, particularly into June, there’s no doubt outdoor recreation is going to pick up around here.
In the McCall Region where lakes are plentiful, fishing is among our most popular recreational activities. Maybe you’re getting excited to target jumbo perch on Lake Cascade, head into Horsethief Reservoir for some outstanding trout fishing, or even try your luck at catching a 30 pound lake trout on Payette Lake. Those are certainly some of the classic favorites, and are also some of the more popular fisheries in the area. But, there are several underutilized fisheries in the McCall Region, and I feel that it is timely to share some of these spots with you all. In these times of ‘social distancing’, its all about spreading out and avoiding crowds, so why not try fishing some new waters you haven’t tried before.
Not everyone knows that there are several places in the McCall Region to catch trophy smallmouth bass. We also have an outstanding largemouth bass fishery within our regional boundaries. I bet you didn’t know the current world record tiger musky was caught within a few miles of the McCall city limits. Even for some of the already popular fisheries, some species are underutilized. Lake Cascade, for example, not only produces jumbo perch but also some really large wild rainbow trout as well.
Go to the website for opportunities you may have missed: idfg.idaho.gov.