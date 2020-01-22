The Deer Flat Chapter of Idaho Master Naturalists is recruiting new members for its 2020 classes. Classes will be held 1-4 pm on Fridays from Feb. 7 through May 15 at the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, near Lake Lowell in Nampa.
Participants learn about Idaho’s natural resources and work with local agencies and organizations to help with projects such as teaching children about nature, helping biologists collect data, monitoring wildlife, improving habitat, and much more.
This program is for adults who enjoy nature, continued learning, and meeting like-minded folks, but space is limited, so register now by emailing mndeerflat@gmail.com or calling Sara Focht at 208-287-2906.