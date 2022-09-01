...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is seeking volunteers to help with trail maintenance at some state parks as well as invasive species removal at Round Lake State Park, pictured above.
The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation said in a press release it is seeking volunteers to help with trail maintenance at Harriman State Park, graffiti cleanup and vegetation planting at Castle Rocks State Park/City of Rocks National Reserve, and invasive species removal at Round Lake State Park.
The projects are part of the 29th annual National Public Lands Day, the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort on public lands. The effort is organized by the National Environmental Education Foundation and sponsored by Toyota Motor North America.
At Idaho State Parks, there will be four opportunities to help:
Castle Rocks, 9:30 a.m. to noon: Help clean graffiti off of Comp Wall, one of our popular granite climbing wall.
City of Rocks, 3035 S Elba-Almo Road—Hwy 77 Spur, Almo, Idaho 83312, from 9:30 a.m. to noon: join us for a quick ride to the Old Stone House to plant native vegetation.
Contact Sophia Bates, Sophia-bates@partner.nps.gov , (208) 824-5916 if you are interested in helping at either City of Rocks or Castle Rocks.
Harriman: 3489 Green Canyon Rd, Island Park, 10-2 P.M. help improve trails, including weed/brush removal and resurfacing. Volunteers should wear close-toed shoes, gloves, sun protection, and bring water. Contact Kirsten March at Kirsten.March@idpr.idaho.gov, (208) 558-7368 if you are interested in helping.
Round Lake: Invasive species removal of Chinese mystery snails / trapdoor snails, knapweed, curlyleaf pondweed, Eurasian milfoil, and mullein. Contact Cole Ross, Cole.Ross@idpr.idaho.gov, (208) 263-3489