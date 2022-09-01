misty round lake (1).jpg

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is seeking volunteers to help with trail maintenance at some state parks as well as invasive species removal at Round Lake State Park, pictured above.

 Courtesy Idaho Parks and Recreation

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation said in a press release it is seeking volunteers to help with trail maintenance at Harriman State Park, graffiti cleanup and vegetation planting at Castle Rocks State Park/City of Rocks National Reserve, and invasive species removal at Round Lake State Park.

The projects are part of the 29th annual National Public Lands Day, the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort on public lands. The effort is organized by the National Environmental Education Foundation and sponsored by Toyota Motor North America.

