The Idaho Chapter of the Sierra Club announced the “Wild & Scenic Film Festival” is coming virtually to Idaho on Friday, Jan. 8. The film festival aims “to kickstart and inspire another year of conservation history in Idaho,” the press release said.
The “Wild & Scenic Film Festival” is a collection of 15 conservation-inspired films now in its 18th year. The festival focuses on films that speak to the environmental concerns and celebrations of our planet, said the release, and was originally started by the watershed advocacy group, the South Yuba River Citizens League in 2003. The festival’s namesake is in celebration of the group’s landmark victory to receive “Wild & Scenic” status for 39 miles of the South Yuba River in 1999.
The Idaho version of the film festival is a chance for the state’s conservation community to share in and learn about the visionary success of the Idaho Chapter of the Sierra Club, including current campaigns advocating for a 100% clean energy future in Idaho, for more cycling and pedestrian pathways in the Treasure Valley and for protecting wild places like the restoration of the Lower Snake River in an effort to recover Idaho’s dwindling wild salmon and steelhead population.
The club’s office and staff have also been instrumental in winning large landscape-level protections in Idaho, including the Frank Church-River of No Return, Boulder-White Clouds and Owyhee wilderness areas.
The festival is helping to build a network of grassroots advocates connected by a common goal of using film to inspire activism, and has traditionally taken place in Boise and Moscow with the help of partners and sponsors like Treefort Music Festival, Hyperspud Sports, Roots Zero Waste Market, Altenergy and many other community partners, who contribute financially and provide drawing prizes for attendees to win with raffle tickets. This year, the festival is being offered to the entire state of Idaho in a virtual space.
The festival is a natural extension of the Idaho Chapter’s work to inspire people to act and advocate on behalf of the environment.
ABOUT THE IDAHO CHAPTER OF THE SIERRA CLUB
The Sierra Club, founded in 1892 in California, is the nation’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization — with more than two million members and supporters. The Sierra Club has been successful in helping pass the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Action, the Endangered Species Act and the protection of millions of acres of wilderness.
The Idaho Chapter is one of 64 Sierra Club Chapters nationwide. Its conservation work here in Idaho began in the 1970s with the goal of securing permanent protection for the vast wildlands of Idaho. Historically, it has focused on protecting wildlands and endangered species like the grizzlies, wolves, and salmon that live there. It helped advance Wilderness protection for the Frank Church, Owyhee Canyonlands, and most recently the Boulder-White Clouds in 2015.
In recent years, the group realized just drawing boundaries around areas would not secure them from the effects of climate change. The Sierra Club is leading the charge to move away from the dirty fossil fuels that cause climate disruption and toward a clean energy economy. This is a global problem, but the good news is that locally we can take actions that add up to making a real difference; and we’ve seen local municipalities like Boise, Hailey, Meridian and Pocatello, along with Idaho Power, make commitments to a 100% clean energy future.
Beyond traditional conservation partners, the group is building alliances with people from the faith community, businesses, social justice organizations and people from all economic levels. The group believes everyone has a voice and role to play in moving Idaho and its communities to a carbon-free energy future “and protecting the Idaho we love.”