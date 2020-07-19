BOISE — All hail Simone St. James.
I rarely find a mystery published in the past five years I enjoy. The genre has recently morphed almost entirely into thrillers, which have grown increasingly bloody and heavily reliant on intense sexual and physical violence to hold the readers’ attention as they move through a series of unbelievable twists. Just when I was about to give up on modern mysteries, St. James entered my life.
Two of my favorite lighter reads in the past year were St. James’ “The Broken Girls” and “The Sun Down Motel,” which both expertly blend historical fiction and paranormal mystery with strong female characters for an unputdownable story. Neither of these books will turn your worldview upside down or make you cry, but they are well-crafted suspense with a solid, but not overly violent, mystery at the center that keeps you wanting to flip the pages. With both of these books I found myself actively looking forward to reading while I was in the middle of my work day.
“The Broken Girls,” her 2018 smash hit, follows the story of four roommates in the early 1950s at a reform boarding school in Vermont — and the modern day sleuthing of freelance journalist Fiona Sheridan, who is trying to learn more about her sister’s murder that happened in the 1990s on the grounds of the abandoned boarding school.
Her 2020 follow up, “The Sun Down Motel,” takes place at a rundown motel in upstate New York where Viv Delaney takes a job in 1982 and then disappears into thin air. Thirty years later, her niece Carly Kirk takes the same job Viv had and goes in search of answers.
The central device of both of these books is they both contain two separate stories that take place in the same location, but decades apart. While they don’t seem directly connected at first, St. James weaves the two sides of the story together into an unexpected conclusion. It sounds like a simple trick, but in order to have both pieces of the story seamlessly tie together and reveal subtle hints to the plot is not an easy feat. Sometimes the books that feel the easiest to read are the hardest to craft.
Both of these books feature a paranormal element, and can be slightly creepy at times, but they are not terrifying by any means. The ghosts in these stories often linger on the fringes and create a mysterious world for the characters to navigate, but they don’t take over the story like a monster in a traditional horror story would. They provide dread in the halls of an aging boarding school or the mysterious smell of cigarettes in the middle of a dark parking lot, but there are no murderous poltergeists here.
The women in these stories are another reason to pick these books up. Many mysteries and thrillers these days seem to be populated with flat characters that seem to only function as pieces to maneuver on the author’s chess board of plot twists; these books are full of varied, interesting female characters you want to root for. It’s pure summer fun.