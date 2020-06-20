Westerns haven’t had their moment in the sun for decades, but that never seemed to bother Cormac McCarthy.
Since his debut in the mid-1960s, McCarthy has been carving out a strange literary corner for himself with work that spans multiple genres including westerns, the Southern Gothic and post-apocalyptic stories written in a distinctive syntactical style all his own. Many readers would be quick to identify the more recently popular grim world of “The Road” or the ruthless violence of Anton Chigurh from “No Country for Old Men,” but make sure you don’t forget to pick up his 1992 classic “All the Pretty Horses.”
This beautifully written volume follows teenage John Grady Cole and Lacey Rawlins as they run away from their Texas ranch homes in the years following World War II in search of a true western adventure in Mexico. Unlike McCarthy’s other thoroughly bleak works, “All the Pretty Horses” glitters with romanticism for the west and the light of being young and free in a darkening world.
The story kicks off with the death of Cole’s grandfather and the impending sale of the ranch he has always called home. Instead of facing life in the city, Cole convinces Rawlins to hit the trail with him deeper into the heart of the west where they can continue to live out their lives as rough and tumble cowboys. They take up work at a sprawling ranch in the state of Coahuila, where Cole gets embroiled in a forbidden love affair with his boss’ daughter that puts the boys on a path to danger.
If you’ve never read a McCarthy book before, I will give you a warning. He doesn’t often use commas, attribute quotes or use most of the common punctuation marks found in “proper” English writing. Lots of things happen just off screen, or you need to read closely between the lines to follow the action. His storytelling style is not one that hands the reader anything on a silver platter, but once you slip into his patterns and start going with the flow, you can appreciate how this allows him to capture the particular nuances of speech and create affecting descriptions of the landscape.
“All the Pretty Horses” takes place in Mexico, so it’s only natural that there is a significant amount of Spanish here. If you don’t speak the language, don’t worry, because the sentences are carefully structured to make sure you can follow along with context clues. However, McCarthy makes it very obvious that if you don’t speak the language you will be left out of part of the conversation.
American westerns have long been filled with images of triumphant white cowboys conquering the frontier for themselves, with people of color either off to the side or playing the part of dangerous villains. What these iconic movies and images of the west leave out is that the majority of cowboys were Latino or black, and large parts of cowboy culture we are often so quick to attribute to white men are actually rooted in the traditions of people of color who lived and worked on the frontier.
In the past year and a half, I have learned a lot from my friend and former Idaho Press colleague Nicole Foy about the numerous contributions from Latinos to western culture and the diverse history of the west many people are never taught because all they picture is the Marlboro Man. With lessons from her in mind, I found “All the Pretty Horses” a refreshing western narrative that not only doesn’t shy away from how the culture of the American west as we know it belonged to people of color as much, or more, than white people, but also embraces Mexico as the heart of western adventure in the eyes of the narrator.
That being said, because I only have very basic Spanish language abilities and am a white reader, I cannot say for sure whether this book was as successful in this regard as I thought. I would love to hear from any Latino readers who have read this book about their impressions.
One aspect of this book I was not so enamored with was the comparison McCarthy made a few times to how the west slipping into modernity was similar to Indigenous people losing their land to white settlers. I understand what he was going for, but comparing the march of time to how the Native American tribes had their land stolen is overly simplistic at best and erasing American history at worst.
It is no secret among my friends that I absolutely adore coming-of-age stories above all other genres, so I am definitely biased, but I think you will enjoy the journey of Cole and Rawlins. Their campfire quips about life and death are compulsively readable and the world they inhabit is an American original.