The real world is a beautiful and messed up place.
As a regular reader of local news, any subscriber of the Idaho Press knows this. Six days a week we document the good, the bad and the ugly from our community. Our front pages range from heartwarming stories of family, political spats, tragedy and everything in between. To capture a convincing portrait of the community, we have to show all of it.
Nonfiction appeals to many readers for the same reason journalism does: it educates us about the triumphs and heartbreak in the world we live in. I will admit I gravitate toward fiction as an adult much more than I did as a kid, but a great nonfiction book is sometimes what you need to shake things up.
”Ghettoside: A True Story of Murder in America” by Jill Leovy
In the wake of George Floyd’s death by Minneapolis Police Officers in June, this book appeared on several lists of “must reads” for people interested in the subject, with good reason.
“Ghettoside” is the story of a murder of the young, black son of a Los Angeles Police Department cop and the homicide department’s relentless push to solve the murder. This might make it sound like a typical pro-police, true crime story, but that’s far from the truth. Along the way, Leovy, a decorated former L.A. Times reporter, delves into the issue of systemic neglect of homicides in black neighborhoods, how communities respond when they are over policed and the criminal justice system.
Leovy wrote the book while spending lots of time inside the homicide department at LAPD, giving her unprecendented access to the detectives she shadowed, how they do their work and issues inside the department. It’s a shocking piece of journalism that reveals a lot how policing in inner cities works, and doesn’t work.
”The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics” by Daniel James Brown
Everybody loves an underdog, and “The Boys in the Boat” is one of the best.
In this book, Brown chronicles the legendary story of the University of Washington’s crew team from their rough and tumble start as the sons of loggers and fishermen in Great Depression-era Washington all the way to Berlin where they beat out the Italians and Hitler’s Germany for Gold.
Similar to “Seabiscuit,” this is a well-told sports story set in one of America’s darkest hours. With lots of historical detail and personal details from the life of one of the rowers, Joe Rantz, Brown makes the often misunderstood sport of rowing and how it captivated the nation almost a century earlier come to life.
As a former rower myself, I love reading accounts of famous rowers and the sport in general so I raced to pick this up once it was released, but the details and way it was written will appeal to anyone.
”A False Report: A True Story of Rape in America” by Ken Armstrong and T. Christian Miller
This is the scariest book I’ve ever read, hands down.
I have never been up at night because I was afraid of something I read until “A False Report.” This slim volume is the expanded version of the 2016 Pulitzer Prize winning article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” from ProPublica and The Marshall Project about a teenage girl who was raped in a Seattle suburb and was charged with falsely reporting the attack. The story was also adapted into the Netflix series “Unbelievable.”
But it turned out, the brutal attack she described really happened and she was one of many victims. Three years after police bullied the victim into recanting her story and some of the closest people in her life doubted her, detectives in Colorado apprehended the attacker and proved her story.
What was absolutely chilling here was the in-depth descriptions of how the perpetrator, Marc O’Leary, identified victims, stalked them, broke into their houses and raped them for hours. It was downright scary, especially as a young woman who lives in an apartment. And it was made all the more gripping by the non-linear story telling that flashed back and forth from the investigation to the story of Marie in Washington fighting for her story to be believed.
”Like Dreamers: The Story of the Israeli Paratroopers who Reunited Jerusalem and Divided a Nation” by Yossi Klein Halevi
If you want to learn about modern Israel from an Israeli perspective, this is your book.
Like Dreamers is a stunning work of journalism that begins with the brigade of Israeli paratroopers that captured Jerusalem from Arab forces during the Six Day War in 1967 and follows them through the tumultuous course of Israeli history. The book begins as a gripping account of the war and the battle for the most holy city in all the world, but that is only the beginning. From the battle fields, Yossi Klein Halevi traces the lives of several of the paratroopers as they take their place in the fledgling nation and try to navigate the moral complexities of founding a new country where an entirely different people have been living for centuries.
Some of the men become ardent Zionists and are instrumental in forming the controversial Israeli settlements that the world is still grappling with today, while others supported giving land to the Palestinians in exchange for peace. Some came from the cities, others came from the kibbutz. What started as a group of men on a military mission ended up becoming a mosaic that reflected the deep divisions in Israeli society, but in religious observance and political ideas.
The end of this book does not cover the Second Intifada as in-depth as I was hoping, but it is still a must read.