I stood in front of my 5th grade class clutching a paper cup of water when it occurred to me there might be a bigger point to all of the books I was getting assigned to read than vocabulary building.
We were on our last day of reading "Tuck Everlasting" and my teacher placed a large bowl of water at the front of the room, asking each of us to come up one at a time and decide whether or not we would drink from the "magical well." Like Winnie in the famous novel, we had to decide if given the option we would take a drink for everlasting life and leave our community behind or walk away to grow old.
I'd love to tell you I declined to drink from the well, giving some eloquent speech to my class about the impending possibility of death giving more meaning to life and showing wisdom far beyond my years. But, I can't remember what I decided or what I said about my choice. Knowing myself in 2005 I probably drank from the well, hoping everlasting life would allow me to visit as many tourist sites around the world as I wanted while also wasting countless days playing video games.
But, what stuck with me from that day was the choice posed to me by a novel and the opportunity to reflect on how I would react in the same situation. Novels posing these sorts of interesting moral questions are essential to the development of young readers and those who write these deceptively difficult books to get right are the unsung heroes of the publishing world.
Recent release "The Bookshop of Dust and Dreams" by Boise State University graduate Mindy Thompson shows what the middle-grade genre is capable of, providing both an action-packed fantasy read for the kids in your life and a depth unmatched in the genre. It features a magical book shop Rhyme and Reason in 1944 New York with customers hailing both from decades in the past and into the future. Despite the war waging continents away and her older brother's inheritance of the shop, middle-school-aged Poppy can't help but delight in the magical chalkboard sharing apropo literary quotes, the magical plant wrapping itself around her on bad days and the mix of ideas and characters from across history meeting in the stacks every day.
Things go south quickly when Poppy's older brother Al's best friend Carl is killed in action fighting the Nazis in Germany. This sends Al into a grief spell so deep he starts contemplating breaking the cardinal rule of Rhyme and Reason: Never use the bookshop's magic for yourself. When Poppy's father falls ill and her parents have to leave for New York City, it leaves her to console her brother and see if she can salvage their relationship while still attempting to uphold the rules of the magic her family has been entrusted with.
Thompson uses this setup to deftly explore the dynamic between siblings and the difficulty of standing up against the ones you love. This story also provides a great backdrop for discussing grief in all of its forms, including guilt, bargaining and frustration that can plague people for years after a loss. There were so many times reading this I saw crucial openings to have difficult conversations with younger readers, especially in a time filled with as much death, loss and chaos as 1944 — and due to today's COVID-19 pandemic and political unrest.
This isn't just full of heavy discussion topics either, though. Despite the fact that books for this age group don't leave a lot of room for lengthy world-building, Thompson filled these pages with lovely descriptions of Rhyme and Reason making it nearly a character in its own right and built a fully fleshed out magical world of connecting book shops any budding fantasy lover will enjoy. The broad range of customers is also interesting, including a Basque family who fled political violence and uses the book shop as an escape.
There's also relatable material about being lonely at school, a budding romance and a creeping, formidable villain for Poppy to contend with. Plus, there's a plot twist you likely won't see coming.
Definitely pick this one up for any younger readers in your life. You'll probably enjoy it, too.