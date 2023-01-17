...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
in the valleys and 5 to 10 inches in mountains above 5000 feet
MSL.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central
Idaho, and eastern Oregon.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions, especially during
the morning commute on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
In my column on the State of the Birds 2022 (Dec. 29, 2022), I talked about how ornithologists evaluate the conservation needs of various bird species. The species accompanying today’s column were all used, among other species, by State of the Birds to calculate population trends by habitat – long-billed curlew, ferruginous hawk, and vesper sparrow, for grasslands; sage thrasher and sagebrush sparrow for aridlands.
Assessments like State of the Birds are of no practical value unless they lead to conservation action. Happily, there are a large number of agencies and organizations that contribute. Because many species of birds are migratory, it’s essential to have partners, not just in Idaho or even in the U.S., but across the Western Hemisphere. In fact, for some species, even that geographic scope is not large enough, and we draw on partners around the world.
At one extreme, some bird conservation entities are sharply focused on just one group of birds, for example, The Peregrine Fund (TPF). Others have much broader goals, for example, the National Audubon Society.
Moving beyond bird conservation groups to broader conservation entities, consider The Nature Conservancy (TNC). While TNC contributes to birds, it also works for the conservation of many other taxa. Growing up, I thought of TNC as the rare plant advocates. Looking at their website today, I see their priorities include tackling climate change, protecting oceans and building healthy cities – big stuff going far beyond birds.
TPF, the organization behind the World Center, was laser-focused on restoring peregrine falcons from 1970 until its delisting in 1999. Their dedication and skills resulted in a spectacular success story – one of the finest anywhere in the world. We would not have that result if we depended only on more generalist organizations to do a host of more general things. This is not to denigrate such organizations but to simply point out that a sharp focus is necessary to achieve specific objectives.
A good place to find a list of bird conservation organizations is the North American Bird Conservation Initiative (NABCI), which produces State of the Birds reports. Rather than go through all of the partners, which would wear us both out, I want to focus on certain organizations, agencies and partnerships I have worked with since I entered full employment in wildlife conservation in 1979. I won’t try to prioritize these because that’s neither possible nor wise. Like the tools in your toolbox, you can’t say a hammer is better than a screwdriver. It depends on what you need.
But, if I have to start with one outfit, that’s easy – the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (CLO). Most of us know Cornell because of eBird and Merlin. But Cornell has been the center of all things birds in this country for a long time. Their researchers have led the way in studying bird behavior, evolution, conservation and ecology – to name a few topics – for many decades. The Macaulay Library at CLO now has over 33 million bird photos, well over a million recordings of bird vocalizations, and a quarter-million videos of birds. Need a picture or a sound file? Now you know where to look.
In addition to their terrific phone apps, they also created the websites I access most frequently – All About Birds and Birds of the World. These are the Oxford English Dictionary and the Bible of Bird World. Together with the data available at eBird, birders don’t need much more than shoes and a pair of binoculars. Well, clothes too, I suppose.
The founder of The Peregrine Fund, Tom Cade, was a professor at Cornell when he launched his mission of saving the peregrine. I could go on, but check out the lab’s website for many more details on what CLO is doing. One thing you won’t find is a history of Cornell’s leadership in the bird conservation community. Cornell has been at the point for Partners in Flight and NABCI for decades.
The American Ornithological Society (AOS) illustrates a different set of contributions. This professional society was formed in 2016 with the merger of the American Ornithologists' Union, founded in 1883, and Cooper Ornithological Society, founded in 1893. So, while the AOS is pretty new, its roots are deep.
As a professional society, AOS members are typically researchers in academic institutions, government agencies and conservation organizations. The content of society journals and annual conferences is heavily scientific, addressing both theoretical and practical issues in ornithology and conservation. We depend on the research being conducted by AOS members to inform conservation issues.
The last entity this time illustrates yet another component of the bird conservation community – the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (AFWA). This is an association of state and provincial wildlife agencies whose work focuses on public policy and national legislation that benefits wildlife. The mission of AFWA is broad. They need to address elk hunting and salmon fishing, for example, as well as migratory bird conservation.
AFWA provides an essential pathway for conservation advocates to raise concerns to the national level. Its committee structure and meeting schedule provide venues for bird conservation issues to be discussed, modified and elevated. The key here is that you have all 50 state wildlife agencies potentially approving of a needed action. It’s not easy to get there, but when you do, a lot of resources – people, funding, communication – can be brought to bear on a problem.
Partners in Flight – the international partnership I coordinated for 15 years – was created by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. But it was the funding and other support from AFWA, and that truly launched the initiative. Big things happen at AFWA, even though you probably never heard of them!
In the end, I hope you will join one or more of these organizations to further bird conservation in ways that resonate with your own values. Birding is free, but birds will not continue to be out there for free. We have many specific things to do for a large number of species, and you can help. Stay tuned for more on bird conservation organizations. You can reach Terry at terryrichbrd@gmail.com.