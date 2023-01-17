Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In my column on the State of the Birds 2022 (Dec. 29, 2022), I talked about how ornithologists evaluate the conservation needs of various bird species. The species accompanying today’s column were all used, among other species, by State of the Birds to calculate population trends by habitat – long-billed curlew, ferruginous hawk, and vesper sparrow, for grasslands; sage thrasher and sagebrush sparrow for aridlands.

Assessments like State of the Birds are of no practical value unless they lead to conservation action. Happily, there are a large number of agencies and organizations that contribute. Because many species of birds are migratory, it’s essential to have partners, not just in Idaho or even in the U.S., but across the Western Hemisphere. In fact, for some species, even that geographic scope is not large enough, and we draw on partners around the world.

Recommended for you

Load comments