9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24
Zion Lutheran Church, 404 Nectarine (behind Wendy's on 12th) in Nampa
Quilts, homemade jams and jellies, unique Christmas tree ornaments, table toppers, wreaths, aprons, baked goods, dog treats, tea towels and much more. All items are handcrafted by church members.
Homemade soups and cinnamon rolls will be available for sale (to go only).
There will be a quilt raffle that day for a beautiful hand quilted 63"X83" quilt.
All proceeds benefit Zion's Quilt Ministry.