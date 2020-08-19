BOISE — After Talus inventors and co-owners Will and Dan Sunderland of Boise both broke the talus bones in their ankles in unrelated incidents within a year, they were determined to overcome their injuries and continue exploring rugged terrain “above the tree lines,” they said in a press release. They set out to design an ultra-compact camper.
“We wanted to take the limitations we felt with our injuries and turn it into a new opportunity,” Will Sunderland said.
From 5 to 7 p.m. today, they will be showing off their creations at Camel’s Back Park at 1200 W. Heron St. in Boise. Talus CampPacks and VenturePacks “have everything you need to stay off grid for days,” said the release.
Features include: onboard propane that fuels a two-burner stove, refrigerator, and sink. An independent battery system with up to 125 hours of off-grid power recharges from a compact solar charger or conventional electric connections and features 110-volt, 12-volt, and USB power outlets. TIG welding and aircraft-grade high-stress rivets ensure the drawer system withstands the stresses of off-road travel. And a topside track system lets you incorporate all sorts of gear or rooftop tents, said the release.
“We tried to think of everything the modern adventurer needs without limiting the off-road capability of your vehicle,” Dan Sunderland said.
Visit TalusGear.com for more details.