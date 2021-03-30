Spring is here, and hatchery staff have ramped up fish stocking around the state, with trout bound for water bodies in each of Fish and Game's seven regions. About 213,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout will be stocked throughout Idaho during April, more than three times as many as they stocked in March.
With so many fish stocked in so many places, it can be hard for anglers to sift through the stocking forecasts and records to identify noteworthy stocking events. To make it easier, we asked Fish and Game hatchery staff to highlight some local stocking events for the month of April. For more in the different regions around the state, go to the website: idfg.idaho.gov.
Southwest Region
Arrowrock Reservoir — 9,000 rainbow trout. This reservoir offers a wide range of fishing opportunity. Fast growing kokanee and rainbow trout are targeted by most anglers. However, other anglers choose to target smallmouth bass or yellow perch. Be sure to properly identify trout species as bull trout utilize the reservoir.
Crane Falls Reservoir — 1,200 rainbow trout. Located alongside the Snake River in the sagebrush south of Mountain Home, this lake is best fished from small boats and float craft, though several fishing docks are available.
Lucky Peak Reservoir — 6,775 rainbow trout. This reservoir is well-known for quality kokanee and rainbow trout fishing. In addition, some anglers choose to focus on smallmouth bass. The reservoir can be accessed at several well-developed sites.
Mann Creek Reservoir — 2,400 rainbow trout. This reservoir provides a diverse fishery where anglers can target crappie, largemouth bass and rainbow trout.