It's now past the six-month mark since the pandemic came to Idaho. We've hunkered down, washed our hands raw, roamed our neighborhoods six feet apart, sat on our back porches and toasted our friends, endured a scary run on toilet paper and diapers, added new words to our vocabulary like "doom scrolling" as well as a surprising new fashion accessory, the face mask — and that's just the tip of the iceberg, as they say.
Whew! This unprecedented time makes you dizzy.
In our continuing partnership with the Idaho State Historical Society, Idaho Press is featuring some of your COVID-19 stories that you sent in for posterity. In this installment, we looked back to the beginning of summer and found two that seemed the perfect mix to feature for October. Because it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one is about Lori Carlson of Meridian's breast cancer scare.
The other, from Jason Kutchma of Nampa, is about being neighborly and feeling that warm feeling inside that comes from the camaraderie engendered from reaching out and making a difference.
From Lori Carlson, 55-70 years old, Meridian, 6/26/2020:
Suspicious spots were found on my mammogram in January, 2020. I was told that the earliest that I could get them biopsied would be sometime in March. Due to the influx of population in the Boise area and the fact that St. Luke's had only one stereo tactic machine there was a long wait. I called every day to check on cancellations, and was able to get the biopsies rescheduled for February 19th. During that five weeks wait, I tried to continue with normal life and deal with all the possible outcomes. Sleep was hard to come by.
Finally, almost six weeks after I was told that I may have breast cancer, I got the results. Malignant ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) in both spots, with a suspicious third spot. I made the decision to have a bilateral mastectomy six weeks later, April 6th, the first surgery date available. Having a plan of attack against this deadly disease gave me some peace, albeit temporary.
In the meantime, there was another crisis brewing. At the end of March, the state of Idaho was shut down due to the Corona Virus. Everyone was told to stay home, except essential employees. Few cars traveled the roadways — it looked like an apocalypse. I was beginning to get antsy — I didn't realize how long six weeks would be to live with the cancer inside me. The cancer had been caught early, but was April 6th early enough to have the surgery?
Not until St. Luke's Hospital called me to cancel my pre-operative appointment did I understand how personal this virus was to me and to me surviving breast cancer. My surgeon's nurse informed me that there were only two operating rooms open at Luke's, and that some breast cancer surgeries were being cancelled. She informed me that I would not know whether mine would be cancelled until Monday morning, the day of my surgery. It depended on how many Corona Virus cases were admitted into the hospital over the weekend. What was the point of catching the cancer early? I began to lose hope.
Four days before my surgery I received a chipper phone call from the scheduler, that NO family members were allowed to accompany me into surgery. Not even my husband??? "No." But so far my surgery is scheduled??? "Yes."
It was dark when we walked into the surgery entrance Monday morning. My husband walked me to the door, and after my temperature was taken by infrared, we air kissed each other goodbye. After both breasts and sentinel nodes were removed, I learned a week later that the pathology came back clear. I was blessed beyond measure.
This has been such a terrible time in history. I was one of the lucky ones. I think about those who had thriving small businesses with children at home who couldn't get a small business loan in time to save their family from bankruptcy. I think about health workers who had to risk their lives everyday to go to work. Mostly I think about all the ramifications of this pandemic that we will all feel in some way or other for many years to come.
Jason Kutchma, 40-55 years old, Nampa, 6/24/2020:
Throughout my life, my neighbors in Pennsylvania & North Carolina & Texas & Idaho knew I am a musician. But rare the neighbor who actually heard me play. We'd talk, maybe I'd give them a CD or album or a link to my music. They'd eventually ask, when we'd meet at our mailboxes, "When're you playing again, man? I'll have to come check it out!" I'd let them know the when and the where. Yet for most of those neighbors, the work time and the family time and the wear of time itself were often hindrances to attending my shows.
This early April, I knocked on a few doors and asked my neighbors if there was a song they might want to hear, a song with relevance or meaning. Maybe just a tune they haven't heard in a while. I hoped to offer a bit of ease for them in a time of duress. And I needed something other than my own songs because, admittedly, my own songs seem to offer the opposite, duress in a time of ease.
On a Friday's eight o'clock in mid-April, I set an amp on our meager front porch. People across the street opened up chairs on their front lawns. "The Wind Cries Mary" and "No Rain" peppered an hour's worth of my songs. It was a good time. It was a very good time very much needed.
In the weeks since, my neighbors invited their friends. Their friends sit on curbs twenty feet or more away. Or they sit in truck beds. Cars with lights on their tops drive by and wave at me and then stop at my neighbor's friend's truck to hand off a pizza. I hope my neighbor's friends tip well.
In the middle of a song, bags of corn slap wooden platforms. Kids cheer. Dogs are beckoned home. From somewhere behind, I hear my wife sing. It's the best thunder I've ever known. Requested Sinatra, Neil Diamond, and Pete Seeger find natural ways into the playlist. Other musicians sometimes show up to play, six feet away from me. Like my own worldly contact, theirs is also limited to brief trips to grocery stores and hardware stores and garden centers. They learn each song about halfway through the second verse. The gigs are strange and exhilarating. Time doesn't feel like anybody else's but our own.
I think my friends and my neighbors and my neighbor's friends are appreciative. At least they say so a few days later when we see each other masked at the hardware store. They ask me if the sandpaper is for that guitar I've been working on when I'm sitting on my stoop. I say yes it is. Still not done, huh? No, not for a while yet. They say they're looking forward to Friday and I say that I am too. I ask for a song request but they insist I just keep on doing what I'm doing. I thank them and I promise I will.
Midweek, they pull their pickups into my driveway and we talk about the best ways for me to set my posts in concrete for a future covered patio out back. That talk from six feet apart is the best gratification I could ever want.
You got to go down twenty four inches after all. Twenty four plus maybe six for some gravel at the bottom. Might coat those twenty four plus six with some tar. That's what they did across the street there. But I'd say twenty four is plenty for setting posts. Never had to go no deeper. That's plenty deep.