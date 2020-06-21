Well, here we are, three months into the coronavirus pandemic. I don’t know about you, but it sure is a wearisome situation to me.
But — the country is now “opening up” like most others around the globe. Hunkering down is being replaced with “venturing out.”
Most of us, I think, are wisely taking the advice of medical experts — keeping a social distance from others (six-feet apart), wearing masks in public venues and washing hands.
Me? I am pretty diligent about it still; although, like I said up top, it sure is getting old. But with a vaccine at least six months out, what are you gonna do? I am still pretty fearful of getting COVID-19, although I don’t feel as panicked as I did at the onset, when folks ravaged the grocery stores and we were told to hunker down or else. And watching those videos of Italy! There were days back then when I thought I’d never want to leave the safety of my shuttered house.
But now? Well, I’m not as fearful — but I’m still afraid.
And I do try to continue with washing my hands all the time and singing “Happy Birthday” twice — whenever I come in from the grocery store or from anytime I go “out”; before and after preparing meals, after getting the mail. And I do have several washable and reusable face masks and always have one handy for when I go out to the grocery store or go get gas.
But I’ve stopped wearing one at the dog park.
And, I admit, sometimes I have given the whole “Happy-Birthday”-twice bit short shrift.
I don’t wear gloves any more at the grocery store — but I do keep hand sanitizer in the car and slather it on once I return to it.
But even then, I am not as diligent about the whole process as before. At first, I was adamant about a routine: 1. Open the car door and close and lock with my bare hands. 2. Put on gloves. 3. Go and shop.
Upon returning to the car, I would: 1. Carefully peel gloves off inside out. 2. Use bare hands to unlock car and get in. 3. Use hand sanitizer.
Now, it’s just down to the hand sanitizer.
But with these numbers of coronavirus infections on the rise again, I think I’m going to reinstitute some of what I’ve abandoned.
I’m still fearful enough of the coronavirus that I don’t want to be infected by it. COVID-19 is not like the flu, people. Plus, I’m in one of those categories of folks who are most at risk. So, glove me up, baby.
What about you? Have you modified your safety precautions? Let us know!
As part of our partnership with the Idaho State Historical Society to help tell and preserve “Your COVID-19 stories,” we are issuing a weekly “prompt” that may give you inspiration to tell your story.
This week’s prompt is: “Are you maintaining your COVID-19 safety precautions at the same level you did before? Still washing your hands twice?”
Send us your story! You can do so two ways: Go to the Idaho State Historical Society website at history.idaho.gov and click on “Idaho History at Home.”
Or — we’ve set up a dedicated phone line, the “’Tell Your COVID-19 story’ phone line” so you can simply call and tell your story in a voice message: 208-465-8120.
Until next week: Take care, stay safe — and wash your hands. Twice.