At 10 a.m. on the first Saturday morning of each month, the busy Tap Room at Payette Brewing Company in Boise transforms into something much quieter and more focused. All the tables and chairs are moved out, and instead the room fills with hushed conversation as people settle onto their yoga mats, preparing to stretch, breathe, move, and learn about and support a local nonprofit.
On a recent Saturday at “Yoga for Good,” Mia Barthel of Jesse Tree shared information about the group’s work to help Idahoans avoid eviction and homelessness. “Right now, we are seeing 100 families per month,” she said to appreciative sighs.
Jamie Lange and Mary Mandell, both yoga instructors who’ve taught at a variety of local studios and programs over the years, launched Yoga for Good in 2016 with the idea of combining community and support for good works with the power of yoga. “Mary and I studied together at the same yoga school, and became just like instant sisters,” Lange said. “We looked around our world and said, ‘We’ve got to do something better.’”
Yoga for Good first launched with a fundraiser in the Linen District for the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence. “Then we found Payette Brewery, and they have been so incredibly generous working with us,” Lange said.
The brewpub donates its space, and moves out all the usual furniture to transform it into an airy and spacious temporary yoga studio. That allows all the proceeds from the by-donation monthly yoga classes to go to the designated nonprofit.
Six years later, through a pandemic and all the ups and downs of the world, Yoga for Good has now benefited 50 different local nonprofits, raising roughly $15,000. “We obviously couldn’t do that without the generosity of the community,” Lange said. When the yoga class ends, the bar opens.
A typical Saturday morning at Yoga for Good draws about 25 participants, for what Lange calls an “all-levels, slow-flow, deep breathing, communal healing class.” Yoga for Good has a Facebook page with 345 “likes,” and is on Instagram at yogaforgood_id.
Lange is a licensed professional counselor in her “day job.” Mandell, who worked in the legal field for many years, is completing her master’s degree in public health and community work; Lange calls her “one of the nicest, kindest people I’ve ever met.”
Mandell also teaches yoga classes at The Phoenix, an organization that focuses on sobriety and recovery through activity and connection.
Lange taught a wildly popular yoga class at the Boise Downtown YMCA before completing her counseling degree and opening her business, Humble Warrior Counseling, Consulting and Yoga. “I’m working with individuals to heal, and using yoga philosophy as my kind of baseline therapeutic philosophy,” she said.
Like Mandell, she said, “I’m a mom and yoga teacher and just trying to do good in the world.”
During the pandemic, the two taught at Yoga on the Mountain at Bogus Basin, along with other outdoor venues. Lange recalls looking out over the expansive lawn at the base of the ski resort and seeing 150 people practicing yoga together. “That was incredible,” she said. “And there’s that moment, right? That’s the moment where there’s this collective suffering, and yet we can come together and collectively breathe.
“It is so healing to know you’re not alone,” she said. “I couldn’t be more grateful for the way that the community has come together to honor each other. I mean, that’s what’s happening every time we do Yoga for Good.”
The description on the group’s Facebook page says, “In the spirit of giving, unity and Community, Yoga for Good raises funds, raises awareness and brings people together in support of a common cause.”
“Just come with an open mind and an open heart and bring a mat,” Lange said. “And if you want to donate, cool.”
“What yoga teaches us is that we are all one,” she said. “And if we miss the opportunity to realize that, then we are going to crumble apart into all these different pieces.”