September has traditionally been a cinematic dumping ground. It’s the time period when we get to see movies that aren’t quite big enough to compete with the summer blockbusters, and not quite artistic enough to hold up against the prestige pictures of the fall.
Bucking the trend this year are a few films that struggled to find a safe release date because of the pandemic. Amazon pictures has been more than happy to snap up these titles and turn September into an atypically robust month for online movies.
This week sees “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” hitting the service. This is a 2017 West End musical that was rumored to be making its way to Broadway. Fans of British theater raved about this feel-good hit. I’ve had a few friends compare it to “Kinky Boots” meets “Billy Elliot” but with a more youthful vibe. That sounded like a lot of fun to me.
I’m pleased to report that the movie lives up to its advance billing. This is grin-inducing song and dance spectacle with a nice message and a couple of truly remarkable performances. Then again, it also suffers from an inconsistent tone and the feeling that this probably plays much better on a live stage than on your home TV set.
“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” is based on a BBC news story about a young boy who wanted to attend a school dance in drag. His teachers think that it would be inappropriate, while Jamie wants nothing more than to break free of his working-class town as he transforms into a fabulous drag queen.
Max Harwood plays Jamie, and he gives a remarkably infectious performance. His daydreams are filled with youthful flights of fantasy, making it easy to cheer him on in his fight against the school. The young performer has a natural charisma that lights up the screen.
Sarah Lancashire is also great playing his loving mum. It’s refreshing to see a movie where a parent doesn’t have to come to terms with their child’s sexuality. Jamie just happens to be gay, and his mum loves and supports him no matter what.
I’m not as sold on the music, some of which is quite catchy, but not all of it seems cut from the same thematic cloth. The same holds true for many of the song and dance moments in the film. There are some very artistic music video moments in the film, but they are so stylistically different that they pull you out of the emotional thrust of the movie.
What’s worse, and they are going to take away my Broadway fan card for saying this, but I think they should have cut a couple of the numbers and tightened up the plot.
Still, these are not damning critiques, and fans of movie musicals will have a ball watching this film. I loved Harwood and Lancashire, as well as Richard E. Grant as an aging drag performer who agreed to become Jamie’s mentor. They’re all quite wonderful, as is the theme of chasing your dreams, no matter who may try to stand in your way.
“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” may have it’s problems with tone and a lack of grounding in reality, but it certainly succeeds in putting a smile on your face and filling your heart with joy at this one young queens fabulous struggle.